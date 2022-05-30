This is what to expect at Rotary’s Platinum Jubilee Fayre in Leighton Buzzard

The Fayre will open at 10am on Friday, June 3, with Fiona Harrison entertaining the crowd dressed in a uniform the Queen herself would recognise and close by will be a WW2 vehicle almost identical to the one the Queen drove during those dark days of the 1940’s conflict.

However the entertainment in the High Street will not all be about the past but will reflect many aspects of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with contributions from a variety of singers and dancers.

It would also be remiss if the younger generation were not catered for so Rotary are delighted to welcome for the very first time a 10-metre Gamerz Mega Bus filled to the brim with modern gaming technology and of course there will be all the traditional stalls and fairground rides.

BMX display

As the fayre moves round into Parson’s Close Recreation Ground visitors will encounter a 18-metre whale affectionately dubbed “HRH The Prince of Whales” . This amazing inflatable is all about fun with a purpose as visitors to the six shows learn about the impact of plastics on the environment.

However that’s not all, as the Rec arena will showcase a variety of entertainment – from the thrills and spills of the BMX display team to the homegrown talent of the local n aval cadets and Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club women’s team.

There will also be more stalls and static displays from the Army, Fire Brigade and Police and all to the backdrop of the Rotary Tea and Cake Tent, a wonderful Caribbean Steel Band and of course weather permitting a Spitfire Flypast.

Simon Marshall Rotary President said: “We have tried to deliver a small reflection of the 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign and the lifetime of service she has given to our country and we hope there is something to attract and entertain all generations.

A classic World War Two Spitfire

"The Queen is not a Rotarian but our moto of ‘Service above Self’ is one Her Majesty has lived her life by and we salute her and send her our very best wishes on the unique Jubilee weekend.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Naval Cadets