Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children can now live their dreams of spending the night at the zoo, as Whipsnade announces that it will be opening up for overnight slumber parties.

Bookings are open today (Thursday) for the Hullaba-snooze nights, which gives kids a chance to run wild in the soft play area after the zoo closes for the day. In the morning, guests will be woken up by their personal alarm clocks, also known as African lions pack: Malik, Waka and Winta. Whipsnade Zoo’s visitor experiences manager, Catherine Howes, said: “Their roars can travel up to five miles, ensuring they wake anyone who’s still sleeping. Keep an ear out, you might hear them roar.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once up, visitors can tuck into a breakfast buffet and get busy exploring the zoo before it opens to the public. After packing up the sleeping gear, children can spend the rest of the day spotting some of the hundreds of animals who call the Dunstable Downs their home.

Children bedding down in the soft play areas. Picture: Whipsnade Zoo

Most Popular