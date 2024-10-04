Win a Wicksteed wristband and have a spooktastic time

This year’s brand-new Hallowe’en Haunt attraction at Wicksteed Park

Visit Wicksteed Park this autumn for a spooktastic Halloween and dive into days filled with family thrills, exciting attractions and unforgettable moments.

To mark the occasion we are offering the chance to win one of five sets of wristbands for four people for a day of your choice this month, so you and your family or friends can enjoy the park for free.

This year’s brand-new Hallowe’en Haunt attraction, brought to you by Hallowe’en House Entertainment Limited, is included in the park’s £15 October weekends and October half-term wristbands.

Experience ghostly goings on and spooky shenanigans that all the family can enjoy.

Halloween Haunt runs from 10.30am – 4pm (last slot 3.30pm) during October weekends and October half-term (October 26 – 30) and from 10.30am – 8pm on October 31.

After having a hauntingly good time at our new Halloween attraction, you can fill the rest of your day with family fun on our open rides and attractions. Book now to avoid disappointment: wicksteedpark.org/events/halloween-half-term/

Also, don’t forget to book your tickets for the annual Wicksteed Park fireworks display on Saturday November 2.

Early bird tickets are available online for just £5 (normal price £7) until September 30.

Tickets (£7) are also on sale for children’s favourite, the Wicky’s Mini Monsters Ball, taking place in the Pavilion at 4.30pm on October 26.

For further information go to wicksteedpark.org

For your chance to win day wristbands for Wicksteed Park, just answer the following question:

Complete the name of Wicksteed Park’s Halloween attraction: Halloween ……

Email your answers to [email protected] with both the name of this newspaper and Competition in the subject line.

Competition closes 6pm Monday, October 14.

Prize not transferable

Age and height restrictions apply on some attractions

All 4pm to 8pm slots in the Halloween Haunt and Wicksteed Park Railway on October 31 not recommended for under-10s. Parental guidance is advised at all times.

Parking charges apply.