Win wristbands for a spooktacular time at Wicksteed Park in Kettering
We are offering the chance to win one of five sets of wristbands for four people for a day of your choice this month.
Halloween Haunt is returning to the park for a second year and will run for October weekends and throughout half-term alongside a whole host of rides and scary things to see and do.
This year’s Chapter II will be a 200ft interactive walkthrough featuring wicked witches, scary scarecrows, creepy ghosts and a condemned zombie lab as well as favourites from last year.
Halloween Haunt, which is under cover so the weather cannot spoil it, will also feature a mini-walkthrough for the younger members of the family with an I-spy game and is wheelchair accessible.
Park attractions open will include Astroslide, Treetop Walk, Rockin’ Tug, Clown Coaster, Meerkat Manor, Wicky’s Farmyard, Pig ‘N’ Putt, Roundabout, Lighthouse, Carousel, Sway Rider, and Wicksteed Park Railway.
On October 31, two special Zombie Trains will depart the railway station. Limited spaces to this free spooktacular upgraded service, featuring actors and sudden movements, are available online.
Admission to Halloween Haunt is £6 per person. Wristbands for half-term, including entry to Halloween Haunt, are £15 online or £16 on the day. For further information go to wicksteedpark.org
For your chance to win day wristbands for Wicksteed Park, just answer the following question:
Complete the name of Wicksteed Park’s Halloween ride: Zombie...
Howl
Train
Apocalypse
Email your answers to [email protected] with the name of this newspaper and Competition in the subject line.
Competition closes 6pm Monday, October 27. Prize not transferable. Age and height restrictions on some attractions. Zombie Trains not recommended for under-10s. Parental guidance advised at all times. Parking charges apply.