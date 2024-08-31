Liam Gallagher of Oasis on stage at Slane. Photo: Independent News and Media/Getty Images | Independent News and Media/Getty Images

Fans are experiencing errors before the UK general sale

Fans who are trying to buy tickets for the reformed Oasis tour are encountering website errors and login problems on ticket platform Ticketmaster.

The site, which will have the bulk of the tickets for UK dates in Edinburgh, London, Manchester and Cardiff in summer 2025, is showing an error for many users who are trying to log in ahead of general sale at 9am. The error says: “Error 503 Backend.max_conn reached.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticketmaster says: “The queue is moving along as fans buy tickets. As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue. Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they're only using one tab, clear cookies, and ensure they aren't using any VPN software on their device."

Meanwhile, fans are also unable to get to a queue on SeeTickets, which says “Our website is very busy. We have lots of people looking for tickets and you are being held on this page until a space becomes available.”

The only seller not currently experiencing issues is SeatUnique, which is selling VIP and hospitality tickets at 9am.

Demand for tickets has been unprecedented for the first gigs the band will play in 16 years. Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel famously fell out in 2009, causing the iconic 1990s band the break up. They announced a reunion earlier this week with multiple dates in stadiums and Heaton Park in the band’s home city of Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre sale tickets sold out almost instantly and huge queues of up to 150,000 were reported for the Dublin dates, which went on general sale at 8am.

General sale tickets for UK dates will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am. Fans can bookmark the top ticket selling sites by clicking these links for the special Oasis Tour pages here onSeeTickets and Ticketmaster. VIP and hospitality tickets will be on sale at SeatUnique.