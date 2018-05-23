Tring's Chilfest returns with launch of a new annual

Eighties legend Tony Hadley has helped to launch the first ever festival annual, Chilfest The Annual 2018.

Published by Chilfest, Tring’s ever-popular retro music festival, the much-awaited book is written in the style of colourful 80s annuals of yesterday.

It features interviews with all of the acts performing at the event being staged on Friday and Saturday, July 6 and 7, and also includes a host of fun 80s features, pop and trivia quizzes and much more.

Speaking at the book launch in Tring former Spandau Ballet member Tony said: “I remember these sorts of annuals from years ago, it’s a really great idea.

“There are interviews with so many artists like Marc Almond, and the book is also light-hearted with some trivia too, which is cool.

“I love Chilfest as a festival. It’s just one of those places where you can relax in a great setting and enjoy the music.”

The launch took place earlier this month.

Chilfest The Annual 2018 also includes exclusive interviews with other star acts including Kim Wilde, From the Jam, Go West, Nick Heyward and Gabrielle.

Chilfest founder and director Steve Butcher said: “Chilfest is delighted to make festival history with this unique 80s annual which keeps fans up-to-date with all of their favourite performers.

“We have also made Chilfest fans stars themselves by featuring them in our special #BTTF (Back to the Future) photo spread, showing our Facebook followers ‘back in the day’ and today.”

The book has been designed by Jo Euston-Moore, with the front cover created by Hertfordshire artist, Rob Bishop.

To purchase a copy at just £8.99, visit the Chilfest website – www.chilfest.co.uk

Annuals can also be bought at the festival and at designated local outlets.