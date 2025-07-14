It’s not even been 24 hours since TRNSMT 2025 saw Snow Patrol close out this year’s festival, and yet people are already speculating who ‘could’ be performing in 2026.

But given that a number of acts are set to release new works within the run-up to next year’s event, some of the usual names have been surfacing on social media, while some other names seem a little more plausible, if we’re being (brutally) honest.

From the grapevines of TikTok, X, Reddit, and Blue Sky, we’ve picked out some of our favourite artists that have been suggested, coupled with a look at what upcoming album releases are taking place, to add to the speculation who ‘could’ perform at TRNSMT 2026 – as we wait for tickets to go on pre-sale hopefully a little later this week.

1 . Lana Del Rey Known for her dreamy, cinematic pop and captivating stage presence, Lana Del Rey would offer a mesmerising and atmospheric performance at TRNSMT. Her unique aesthetic and rich storytelling through song create an immersive experience that draws audiences into her distinctive world. | oseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA Photo Sales

2 . Lizzo The multi-talented and utterly infectious Lizzo would bring a tsunami of joy, empowerment, and pure funk to TRNSMT. Her high-energy performance, incredible vocals, and positive message would turn the festival into a full-blown dance party, making her an absolute must-see. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sky Ferreira After a long-anticipated wait for new music, Sky Ferreira's return with a fresh album would make her a truly compelling act for TRNSMT 2026. Her unique blend of synth-pop, indie rock, and a darkly atmospheric aesthetic has cultivated a devoted cult following. Expect an enigmatic and fiercely individual performance. | Torben Christensen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP Photo Sales