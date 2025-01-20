Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long before he became the divisive and controversial political figure he is today, Donald J. Trump was quite the regular face on TV. Viewers will no doubt recognise him from his cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The future President would often appear as himself in shows as diverse in range as Sex in the City and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also helped with the draw for the League Cup fifth round back in the 1990s.

But which TV shows has Donald Trump appeared in over the years? Here’s all you need to know ahead of his inauguration:

What TV shows has Donald Trump hosted?

For people outside of the United States - and perhaps in it - Donald Trump first became a known name for his role in hosting The Apprentice and its spin-off The Celebrity Apprentice. He hosted the first 14 seasons of the show, before being fired by NBC - for its 15th and final season he was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event. PIC: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump once was involved in a League Cup draw

Back all the way in 1991, Donald Trump appeared on the long-running Saint and Greavsie show on ITV. He helped with the draw for the fifth round of the League Cup.

Trump drew the away teams. Which might be a fact that helps you in a pub quiz one day.

13 times Trump appeared in TV shows

From the 1980s to the 2000s, Donald Trump would often pop-up as himself in TV shows from time-to-time. Similar to how he had a cameo in Home Alone 2.

The shows the future President showed up in - includes:

The Jeffersons - 1985 - Episode: "You'll Never Get Rich"

I'll Take Manhattan - 1987 - miniseries

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - 1994 - Episode: "For Sale by Owner"

The Nanny - 1996 - Episode: "The Rosie Show"

Suddenly Susan - 1997 - Episode: "I'll See That and Raise You Susan"

The Drew Carey Show - 1997 - Episode: "New York and Queens"

Night Man - 1997 - Episode: "Face to Face"

Spin CIty - 1998 - Episode: "The Paul Lassiter Story"

Sex and the City - 1999 - Episode: "The Man, the Myth, the Viagra"

The Job - 2001 - Episode: "Elizabeth"

Da Ali G Show - 2003 - Episode: "Politics"

Saturday Night Live - 2004, 2015 - Episodes: "Donald Trump/Toots & the Maytals"

"Donald Trump/Sia"

Days of Our Lives - 2005 - guest star in the soap

Can you ever remember seeing Donald Trump show up in a TV show? Or have you spotted him during a recent Netflix binge of a classic series?