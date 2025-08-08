Love is Blind: UK is back for a second season - and Netflix has confirmed a weekly schedule 📺

Love is Blind: UK will be back for season 2 in August.

Matt and Emma Willis are on hosting duties once again.

But when can you watch the new episodes?

Grab your gold wine-glass and prepare to head into the pod, because Love is Blind: UK will soon be back on our screens.

A spin-off of the original hit Netflix reality show, this version has a distinctly British flavour. The show debuted last summer and will finally be returning for its second season.

The release schedule for Love is Blind: UK series two has been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:

When does Love Is Blind: UK season 2 start?

The show is set to make its highly anticipated return to Netflix this August, it has been confirmed. It arrives just over a year after Love is Blind: UK made its debut in 2024.

Love is Blind: UK will start on Wednesday (August 13) and will be released over the course of three weeks. Like the original season and the original American version, it is not dropped all at once by Netflix.

What time will Love Is Blind UK be out?

Netflix is very consistent with when it releases its new shows and movies for users. The only exception comes in the form of live events, which obviously don’t match up to the usual timings.

Love Is Blind: UK’s episodes will be released at 8am British time on Wednesdays from August 13. If you have work or school, you may need to dodge spoilers on social media if you can’t watch it straight away.

Full Love is Blind UK schedule for season 2

Netflix has confirmed it will be releasing the second season of Love Is Blind: UK over the course of three weeks. The dates will be as follows:

Week 1 (Wednesday 13th August): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Wednesday 20th August): Episodes 5-8

Week 3 (Wednesday 27th August): Episodes 9-10

What to expect from Love is Blind: UK?

Netflix has offered a tease for the upcoming episodes. It reads: “UK and Ireland-based singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

The second season will once again be hosted by Matt and Emma Willis. The husband and wife duo will be on hand throughout all three weeks that the show is broadcast over.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.