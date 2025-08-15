UKTV has said there are “no current plans” to make Annika season three 😨

Annika has returned to the BBC for its second season.

The show originally aired on Alibi before coming to the Beeb.

But will there be a third season of the show?

The latest season of Annika is set to continue this weekend but fans hoping for a third series have been dealt a massive blow. Viewers have been told that there are “no current plans” for further episodes.

Nicola Walker stars in the crime drama, having originally voiced the character in the BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded. It fuses Nordic Noir with a Scottish setting to great effect.

Originally broadcast on Alibi, both seasons have eventually arrived on the BBC two years later. The show involves the titular character and the Glasgow-based Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) investigating new cases each week.

Will there be a third season of Annika?

Unfortunately, the chances of a third season seem low right now. A decision has been made by the original broadcaster of the show and it is bad news for fans.

TVZone reports that a spokesperson for UKTV said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of Annika on U&Alibi, but there are no current plans for a third series."

Annika has 12 episodes in total across both its seasons. The third episode of series two is set to air on BBC One on Saturday (August 16) night.

The second season will continue to be broadcast on Saturday nights on the Beeb through to September 6. For those who simply can’t wait, the full boxset is available on BBC iPlayer right now.

