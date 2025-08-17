Leighton-Linslade Remembers VJ Day

Friday 15th August marked the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day - Victory over Japan. Effectively the end of WW2.

Whilst the War in Europe had officially ended 8th May 1945 (VE Day) with the surrender of NAZI Germany, WW2 would continue in the Far East and The Pacific Regions for a further 3 months.

Indian and British forces with African Units were engaged in a brutal conflict to liberate Burma. Whilst further afield in The Pacific, American and Japanese forces continued to suffer huge casualties, with the likes of The Battle of Okinawa.

Over 132,000 Allied Military Personnel were captured and held "Prisoners of War". It is believed some 35,000 died whilst in captivity.

It took the unthinkable to bring the War to an end........The dropping of 2 bombs, the like of which had never been seen or used before(let's hope it never happens again). The ATOMIC bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasarki.

Whilst around the world various services took place.

On the Flight Deck of HMS Prince of Wales, whilst in Japan Naval Base Yokosuka; a service was held with American and Japanese Service personnel and Dignitaries joining British Naval personnel. "How different the world we now live in"

So here in Leighton Linslade the Community came together to remember. The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch, held 2 services.

The first was held at 11am in The Memorial Gardens, Mentmore Road, Linslade. Joined by Father Bernard Minton of St Barnabas Church, Linslade. Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman and Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh both lay wreaths. They were joined by Mr Chris Keen. Members of the local community were joined by Veterans and Cadet Units as a short Service was held.

Later that day 7pm a further service was held in Church Square, Leighton Buzzard. At the Towns War Memorial. Once again, the Community, Veterans and Cadet Units attended. The prayers and blessing delivered by Cannon Grant Fellows; All Saints Church. Once again The Branch President and Town Mayor placed wreaths.

A special thanks to Eoin Woods; The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion, who played Last Post/Reveillle at both services.

The Branch Standard was paraded at both services. Branch Chairman and Standard Bearer; Stuart Clarke at Linslade. At Leighton the Standard was passed to National Standard Bearer for the RNA (Royal Navy Association) Mr David Corrigan.

The Branch would like to thank all those who attended the services.

1 . Contributed The Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch with Mayor Cllr David Bligh and Father Bernard Minton, Linslade. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Branch President: Cllr Mark Freeman (C), Branch Chairman and Standard Bearer; Stuart Clarke (l), Trumpeter; Eoin Woods; The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL (r) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Cadets with National Standard Bearer for The RNA; Mr David Corrigan. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales