Stock image of three people on treadmills in a gym.

An open invite has been issued for people of all ages to boost their mental and physical health by taking part in the 2025 Bedfordshire and Luton Wellbeing Games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised in partnership with leisure centre provider ‘Better’. It will look to promote the benefits of sport and activity for residents’ physical wellbeing, as well as their mental health too.

Various sporting activities will be held throughout the jam-packed day, including Zumba, gym circuits and seated exercises. Healthy lunches will also be provided to guests, as well as health assessments for those who would like to have one done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Games will be held at John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, a leisure centre based on Mile Road, Bedford, MK42 9TS on 25 July 2025 from 10am-5pm.

Three bus stops are within close proximity of the venue, including John Bunyan Upper School, Cauldwell (1 minute walk), Catholic Church, Eastcotts (4 minute walk) or Barton Road, Fenlake (12 minute walk). It is served by various bus routes, including: 3, 9, 9D, C11, 9A, 9B, 9C, W1, 72 and 73.

The venue has disability parking bays for those who require it, as well as wheelchair accessible entrances and toilets, and lifts as well.

People of all ages who live across Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire or Luton Borough and are looking to improve their physical and/or mental health are welcome to attend. There is no need to register, simply turn up on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the return of the Games, the Trust’s Health Development Coordinator, Steve Muggridge, said: “We are really excited to be holding our second event across the region. It’s completely free to attend, as well as accessible and inclusive of the needs of our communities.

“I hope to see you in late July!”

Aaron Colbert’ Better’s Community Sports Manager in Bedford, added:“Our partnership with ELFT has enabled us to reach a wide range of people throughout Bedfordshire, who we cannot wait to welcome to the event.

“John Bunyan Sports & Fitness is a brilliant leisure centre for the entire family to get involved in physical activity and have lots of fun. We look forward to showcasing all that we have to offer and share how everyone can get moving and improve their health and wellbeing here this summer.”

We are also on the lookout for any volunteers who would like to support the running of the day, as well as offer taster activities or have a stall. If you would like to learn more about these opportunities, you can contact Steve at [email protected].