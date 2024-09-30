Annual jumble sale returns this October

By Jane Newman
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2024, 10:39 BST
Bargains galore!

On Saturday 26 October, St Leonard's Church in Heath and Reach will be holding their very popular annual jumble sale.

Donations of sale items would be gratefully received at the church hall in Leighton Road LU7 0AA between 10.30 am and 11.30 am when the sale will begin.

Any enquiries please to Jane Newman 01525 237421 / 07860 630088 [email protected] or the Parish Office 07502 320025

