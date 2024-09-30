Annual jumble sale returns this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bargains galore!

On Saturday 26 October, St Leonard's Church in Heath and Reach will be holding their very popular annual jumble sale.

Donations of sale items would be gratefully received at the church hall in Leighton Road LU7 0AA between 10.30 am and 11.30 am when the sale will begin.