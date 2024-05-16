LBPC: Photographic Competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
The competition is sponsored by long-time club member Barbara Fleming ARPS DPAGB to encourage other members to do more landscape photography.
Landscape photographs typically capture the presence of the natural world, traditionally showing little or no human activity, and featuring subjects such as strongly defined landforms, weather, and ambient light.
Barbara’s definition of “landscape” included “seascapes”, so long as they include a significant proportion of land or coastline as the main subject, but not “intimate landscapes”.
The competition was open to all members and permitted both prints and projected images.
Our independent judge for the event was Amanda Wright, the External Competitions Secretary of Ealing & Hampshire House Photographic Society and an experienced CACC judge.
First place – and the Landscape Cup – went to Tim Crabb for his superb projected image of “Pulpit Rock”. Carol Curd was runner-up with her ethereal print “Winter Light”.
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk and join us soon to unleash your creativity.