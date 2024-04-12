Photographic Portfolio Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries consisted of three to six prints or digital images to be judged as a panel. (For digital images this means combining the pictures into a single projectable image.) The aim is to produce a panel that is greater than the sum of its parts. This is an open subject competition. But the images must show some link – such as a common colour, subject or shape – identifiable by the judge.

The portfolios entered covered all sorts of styles and subjects (including colour and black & white, landscape, street/candid, portrait, architecture, history, wildlife, travel, motor sport, urban, and abstract). And they were presented in many different arrangements.

Our independent judge for the competition was Colin Southgate FRPS DPAGB from Harpenden, a very experienced photographer and CACC judge.

Urban Cuban by Tim Gould

After his detailed and incisive critiques and thoughtful deliberations, he awarded first place for prints to Tim Gould (with Tim Gould also second and Tim Crabb third) and first place for digital images to Roger Gage (with Mike Kitchingman second and Emma Burrell third).