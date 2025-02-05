Big Band Karaoke returns for a night of fundraising and fun

Snaps from last years event!

Music lovers and karaoke enthusiasts, get ready! Big Band Karaoke is making its highly anticipated return on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the British Legion in Leighton Buzzard.

This exciting, family-friendly event invites attendees to step into the spotlight and sing alongside a full big band. For a £10 donation, brave performers can belt out classics like New York, New York and Feeling Good with live orchestral backing. For those who prefer to stay in the audience, tickets are just £7, offering a night of fantastic entertainment and plenty of fun. Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the karaoke kicking off at 7:30 pm. A bar will be available for the grown-ups.

With tickets selling fast, attendees are encouraged to book now to avoid missing out. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bit.ly/SpectrumBBK

Big Band Karaoke is organised by Spectrum Community Arts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making the performing arts accessible for individuals with disabilities and additional needs. Operating across Leighton Buzzard, Bletchley, and Milton Keynes, Their programs help children and adults explore dance, drama, and music in a welcoming and supportive environment, fostering confidence, creativity, and social connection.

For more information about Spectrum Community Arts and their work, visit www.spectrumca.co.uk

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night—grab your tickets now and get ready to sing your heart out!