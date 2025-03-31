Buckinghamshire family attraction showcases its conservation efforts with the return of its Spring on the Farm event for Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located in central Buckinghamshire, is bringing back its popular Spring on the Farm event over the Easter break. The event will feature many of the farm’s rare breeds, as well as giving visitors the opportunity to see endangered European wildlife species.

From April 5 to the 21, visitors will be able to enjoy all the best parts of the changing season, including bottle-feeding lambs, meeting goat kids, and petting newly-hatched chicks!

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park has a special focus on conserving rare breeds, many of which are on the Rare Breed Survival Trust (RBST) watchlist, including Portland, Dorset, Teeswater and Boreray sheep, Royal Golden Guernsey Goats and Aylesbury Ducks.

And alongside the cute baby animals, there will be plenty of opportunity to run wild and get some fresh air around the farm. The fantastic play areas - such as the bouncy pillows and adventure playground - will provide hours of fun, while walkthrough enclosures guarantee close-up adventures with chickens and goats! An Easter trail encourages visitors to explore the beautiful countryside location even further and even the Easter bunny may make an appearance! All this will be included in the usual entry price - and is free to members.

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park is home to a wide variety of amazing animals, from pigs to reindeer, including critically endangered wildlife species such as the Scottish Wildcat and Pine Marten. While visiting the farm, you’ll be able to learn more about many of these fascinating residents, with the help of a busy animal encounters schedule and even a daily birds of prey display.

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm, said: “Spring on the Farm is a really special time of year, beloved by our members and new visitors alike.

“It’s a firm favourite in our calendar, because of the opportunity to get up close with super cute baby animals, and even get the chance to bottle feed some of the lambs! It’s a great opportunity for children (and adults!) to get close to breeds of animals that they might not have seen before, and which are important for our country’s biodiversity and heritage.

“It’s a great way to get outside this Easter, learning a bit more about the conservation of animals – and having a lot of fun too!”