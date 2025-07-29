Candlelight Blues back at The Crooked Crow

Leighton Buzzard’s independent events venue, The Crooked Crow Bar, is hosting the next in their popular series of Candle Light sessions on Thursday, August 14. The artist this time is Reverend Ferriday, renowned for his Blues roots performances.

Reverend Ferriday - he's all about Dirty Blues from the roots, hip-shakin' acoustic, foot drum percussion, early electric guitar riffs and slide guitar plus a deep vocal delivery that is strong in lyrical content, accompanied by a toe tappin' bass drum beat. Well how’s that for an introduction!

His performances are with strong roots in Hill-country Blues and Americana, his original music has a low down dirty blues sound. The acoustic strains and early electric guitar riffs are accompanied by sliding melodies and foot percussion. The Rev's slide guitar captures the raw foot stomping, Juke Joint sound and a deep vocal delivery that is strong in lyrical content is accompanied by a toe tappin' bass drum beat.’

Reverend Ferriday's musical journey started in the late 80s when he formed ‘Loop’ with Robert Hampson; this a critically acclaimed Indie rock band whose debut album "Heavens End" reached No1 in the N.M.E charts. He was a guest in 1987 on the late John Peel’s show - the DJ commenting "And very good too" about the performance! His musical career blossomed in the early 1990’s when he played in a successful country rock band, Sintra who supported bands such as The Rocking Birds and Green on Red.

Solo albums were a bit later with his first solo album released in that great year of the London Olympics – 2012. Entitled "A foot stompin acoustic album", it recently reviewed by Jak Miller of Lucid Productions who described it as having ‘echoes of Seasick Steve, a dash of Johnny Cash and the structure and vocal melodies of Brian Setzer/Stray Cats!’ The second album "Nine Beats" arrived a year later and conveys much more of a low down dirty feel, ‘Somewhere between Johnny Cash and Nick Cave and the bad seeds’

Reverend Ferriday certainly has developed his own sound, the songs that he writes and plays are deep in lyrical content with a simply driven slide guitar. He’s located in the south east and regularly performs at live music venues, clubs and festivals throughout the UK and Europe.

The concert is all seated and wine deals, Pimms and legendary cheeseboards are available from the bar. Bookings can be made on line at https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/calendar Door open at 7:30pm and music commences at around 8:20pm.