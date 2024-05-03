Care group to host dementia insight events during Dementia Action Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is Dementia Action Week from 13th-19th May 2024, which is an annual, national campaign run by the Alzheimer's Society that brings people together to take action on dementia, including raising awareness of dementia.

Local award winning home care company 1st Homecare Leighton Buzzard, which is part of the 1st Homecare Group which provides both domiciliary and live in care, is taking part in this week of action on dementia by offering a series of free sessions at its office during this week for members of the public to attend, including a virtual dementia experience to raise awareness of what it's like to live with dementia and provide information and tips for people who have loved ones living with dementia.

This will be of benefit to anyone who wants to understand more about dementia, the forms it can take, understanding the behaviours that people living with dementia may demonstrate, how to get people with dementia to eat and drink, and help with mobility issues that people with dementia may experience. Registered Manager Emma says: "We at 1st Homecare feel very passionate about supporting individuals with dementia and their families. To show our support, we will be hosting 5 45-minute sessions throughout Dementia Action Week that will be free for the public to attend, to provide insight into dementia and practical guidance and tips on dealing with some of the key issues that arise when a person has dementia, which will be hosted by myself and our dementia specialist Vicky."

The sessions will run from 10-10.45am every day between 13th and 17th May, as follows:

13th May - Introduction to Dementia

14th May - Dementia and nutrition

15th May - Dementia and mental capacity

16th May - Dementia and mobility

17th May - Virtual Dementia experience