Chart topping Gaz Brookfield back at The Crooked Crow Bar

The Crooked Crow Bar, Thursday 17th October – 8:30pm. With eight studio albums and seven live ones already under his belt, this fiercely independent musician continues to tour up and down the country delighting his fans. No manager, no record label, no agent - just a guitar, a van, and a steadfastly belligerent refusal to give in.

Since he won Acoustic Magazine's singer/songwriter of the year back in 2010 Gaz has spent his time on the road, building a strong and loyal following all over the UK and beyond. In his early career, he played with a number of bands but moved to his solo career in 2006. He also has a full band, the ‘Company of Thieves’ who accompany him at times. Originally from Kettering, he has made his home in Wiltshire nowadays.

Gaz has an impressive back catalogue of nine studio albums. The latest of which, ‘Morning Walking Club’, released in 2023, went straight in at #1 in the Official UK Folk Album Charts, #3 in the Official UK Indie Breaker Charts, #6 in the Official UK Download Charts, #10 in the Official UK Indie Album Charts, and even #37 in the Official UK Album Sales Charts – highly impressive for a guy with no record label, agent or manager!

He has also played to huge audiences at major festivals such as Glastonbury, but being independent in nature, he also takes his music to the smallest of venues on his ‘Village Halls’ tour of Britain, sometimes just playing to a handful of fans!

Amongst artist’s he’s supported is Frank Turner who famously played at 2am to a sell out audience in the Crooked Crow Bar in May this year on his World Record breaking 24 hour tour of 15 venues! Gaz has provided support for many others including The Levellers, New Model Army and Ferocious Dog.

On his previous visit to The Crooked Crow Bar, Gaz had a sell-out audience and was delighted to stop a while after signing albums, doing ‘selfies’ and generally talking to people about his music, tours and even motorbikes! On this occasion Geoff Sewell, a Canadian from Milton Keynes, will provide a great acoustic support act.

The event is presented by GAZZA Records and Promotions in conjunction with The Crooked Crow Bar. Tickets are selling fast, but a few are still available from the Crooked Crow Bar website - https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/