Dog Paradise open from October 1

The only outdoor dog garden in the UK 🇬🇧.

Exciting news for all dog lovers!

We’re thrilled to announce that we’re opening *Dog Paradise*, the only dog garden in the UK 🇬🇧 — a dedicated space where pups and their owners can enjoy a safe, fun environment together!

Located on the High Street, part of *Cittadina*, Leighton Buzzard

**Booking Only **

We will officially open to the public from 1st October.

Can’t wait to welcome you and your furry friends!

