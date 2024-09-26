Dog Paradise open from October 1
The only outdoor dog garden in the UK 🇬🇧.
Exciting news for all dog lovers!
We’re thrilled to announce that we’re opening *Dog Paradise*, the only dog garden in the UK 🇬🇧 — a dedicated space where pups and their owners can enjoy a safe, fun environment together!
Located on the High Street, part of *Cittadina*, Leighton Buzzard
**Booking Only **
We will officially open to the public from 1st October.
Can’t wait to welcome you and your furry friends!
