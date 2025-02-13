Free legal talk for those at risk of losing mental capacity

Past Tibbs legal talk

Tibbs Dementia Foundation are hosting a free legal talk the afternoon of Monday 10 March at Linslade Community Hall (St Barnabas Church) for those with neurological conditions which can lead to a loss of mental capacity.

This is ideal for families where someone is affected by conditions like dementia, Parkinson’s with dementia, Huntington’s Disease and any other degenerative neurological condition.

Estate planner Dipti Bilous will be discussing the importance of having Lasting Power of Attorney in place, ready for the time when the person with the neurological condition can sadly no longer make their own decisions. This will ensure that their family or next of kin can easily take over managing their finances and health and care needs. Many people lack understanding of the consequences of not having a Lasting Power of Attorney and fail to realise that there is often a limited window of opportunity to do this

Estate planner, Dipti Bilous, will be discussing the ins and outs of LPAs, as well as the more expensive and difficult Deputyship route. She will also talk about the importance of having a valid Will in place to avoid family disputes and costly legal action if a person dies intestate. Dipti says ‘I am very passionate about raising awareness of these documents as have come across some sad cases where people have left it too late and are then leaving their loved ones in a very difficult position’.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is a specialist Bedfordshire dementia charity dedicated to supporting all those affected by dementia, whether that is the person living with the condition or their friends and family. They offer emotional support, social activities, and practical advice.

The talk is being held at 3pm Monday 10 March at Linslade Community Hall, St Barnabas Church, Waterloo Road, Linslade.

No booking necessary. Just come along on the day. For more information contact [email protected].