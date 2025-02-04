Gazza Records celebrate 5 years in town with live music and DJ’s

Local independent vinyl record shop Gazza Records is celebrating the 5th anniversary of their opening in Bell Alley with a special event on Saturday 15th February that includes three local bands, local DJ’s and Sonic Induction Sound System.

Gary Ison, owner of ‘Gazza Records’ is taking over independent events venue ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’ in Waterborne Walk from 5pm for the evening to run the event.

The local bands booked are:

Audionasties with their larger than life vocalist and song writer Sam McKeon. The band were formed around 3 years ago and have played extensively since then, building up a large following. Music influences are quoted as being Sonic Youth, Buzzcocks, X-ray Spex, At the Drive-In.

Audio Nasties on stage at The Crooked Crow in November 2023

CODA Rushing are a Milton Keynes group who have a definite agenda. They have played in Leighton Buzzard several times over the last few years. Their reviews quote them as having ‘a real social conscience and display great humour and musicianship’.

Stray Fox played their debut at The Crooked Crow Bar in April 2024 and wow, did they make a mark! They are a young three piece band based in Hertfordshire with a wide range of musical influences. Frontman Barney on vocals and guitar is inspired by Jimi Hendrix, Marcus King and Radiohead. Bass player Dylan is a third-generation musician influenced by Motown and bass players such as Carol Kaye and James Jamerson. Drummer Digby has been drumming since he was 8 - he draws inspiration from John Bonham and also his brother Barney!

Sonic Induction Sound System have customized Martin Audio Wavefront (WSXa W8CS & W8C) Speakers powered by Full Fat Audio Amplification! They have played stages at Glastonbury and other major festivals and worked with top reggae sound legends Prince Fatty and Horseman.

Local DJ’s - DJ Dim and DJ Mikey will be filling the gaps by spinning the vinyl!

Stray Fox - their Crooked Crow debut in 2024

Gary (or ‘Gazza’ as most people call him) is a bit of a joker referring to the shop as the ‘mega store’ whereas it is quite tiny with only around enough space for 6 people amongst the many boxes of vinyl singles (or 45’s as we used to call them) and albums - all set out for browsing like it used to be back in the 1970’ and 80’s! As Gazza points out, a lot of the records are now about 50 years old.

Tickets for the event can be obtained from Gazza Records in Bell Ally on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and also from The Crooked Crow Bar website www.crookedcrowbar.com