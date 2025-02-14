Hogshaw Farm launches first-ever pop up cinema for half-term fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

February might not be the most reliable when it comes to good weather - which is a shame when half-term arrives. While it’s great to get the kids outside to get some fresh air, wintery weather can make it easier to hibernate.

To make the most of both ideas, Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located in central Buckinghamshire, is launching its first ever pop-up cinema for half term. The Farm’s event barn has been converted into a cosy ‘Wild Cinema’ den to enjoy a screening of The Wild Robot - Dreamwork’s smash hit new film.

The viewing will be included as part of the farm’s usual admission ticket, with the idea that parents can still get their kids outside to enjoy all the benefits of the fresh countryside air, but also find a welcome warm break inside should the weather not be kind. The offer even includes a free bag of popcorn with each child ticket, for that truly authentic cinema experience. There will also be refreshments available to purchase within the pop-up cinema.

The Wild Robot has been carefully chosen as the film, due to Hogshaw Farm’s synergy with the underlying themes of the film, such as animal survival and the connections between humans and nature. It also gently educates on the subject of animal behaviours – some of which can be seen for real on the farm!

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park is home to a variety of amazing animals, from chickens to reindeer and Scottish wildcats. While visiting the farm, you’ll be able to meet both rare breed farm animals and fascinating European wildlife. There’s also a busy schedule of animal encounters and even a daily birds of prey display.

As well as the fantastic animals, the farm features indoor soft play, pedal go karts and exciting bouncy pillows. There’s also an all-weather sand and water play zone, and adventure playgrounds to let off steam!

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm, said: “February can bring a real mix of weather in the UK - and despite best intentions it can be easy to spend half term indoors in the warm.

“We’re hoping that our pop-up cinema will give parents the best of both worlds – an opportunity to enjoy some relaxed family time indoors, but also the chance to spend time with their children outdoors, connecting with nature for real. The Wild Robot is the perfect film for us to show, as it links to much of what we value here at the farm….exciting animal adventures and good times spent with friends and family. We suggest bringing a blanket to cuddle under, so you can really get cosy for this heart-warming film”.

For full details see here hogshawfarm.co.uk/