Leighton Buzzard Art Society 2024 exhibition and sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you like Art? Are you a budding artist? Ever wanted to exhibit?

If so, you should visit the Annual LBAS Exhibition in All Saints Church on 25 and 26 October which is open to the public from 10.00am to 5.00pm on both days and will be opened by the Mayor. Every year there is an exhibition of members’ work in all kinds of materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s exhibition, opened by the actor Rusty Goffe, was a great success with many visitors, positive feedback and much work sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So if you are keen to meet others with a similar interest then you should consider joining the Leighton Buzzard Art Society. It is a welcoming group of people who meet throughout the year. It has grown in recent years and comprises of both amateurs, semi-professionals and professionals working in watercolours, pastels, acrylics and oil paints. With so many members the art ranges from Still Life, Landscapes, Portraits, Abstract and sometimes ceramics or sculpture.

Local celebrity Rusty Goffe openiing the 2023 Exhibition

There are regular meetings for members with demonstrations from well-known artists and many events in which members can participate. For instance, Urban Sketching in town, workshops, friendly Critique sessions and monthly Life Drawing. You can find out more about these events by visiting the LBAS website: https//www.lbas.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you join you may be exhibiting next year. All members are encouraged to submit to the exhibition several pieces of work as well as greetings cards if available.

Do come along if you want to meet other artists or if you are looking for an original work of art at a reasonable price.