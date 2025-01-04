Leighton Buzzard Art Society demonstration this month

One of Eunice's pet portraits

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their next demonstration meeting on Thursday 16 January at Linslade Middle School at 7.45 pm.

Eunice is a self taught artist and tutor working a range of mediums to produce original and affordable artworks. Starting her professional career producing pet portraits, her catalogue of works now spans animals, wildlife, abstract and life studies. Loving nothing more than whiling away the hours in front of the easel Eunice carefully uses colour and mixed media to create striking original artworks.

Sharing her techniques Eunice teaches across a cross-wide spectrum of mediums. Seeing people who take part in both online and in-person classes progress brings her such a sense of fulfillment, passing on the joy of taking part in art.

The demonstration will see Eunice working in pastels.

Visit https://www.eunicejfriend.com/ for more information.

The evening is free to LBAS members and £6.00 per person for non-members, payable at the door.

Why not join the Society ? Full details are on our website.

https://www.lbas.org.uk/membership/