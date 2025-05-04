Leighton Buzzard Art Society - May art demonstration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This month our guest artist is Chris Church. He is a self-taught artist working primarily in watercolour pencil, specialising in wildlife, animals and nature

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their next demonstration meeting on Thursday, May 15 at Linslade Middle School, Mentmore Rd, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2PA , at 7.45pm – 10pm.

This month our guest artist is Chris Church. He is a self-taught artist working primarily in watercolour pencil, specialising in wildlife, animals and nature. His pieces are drawn from photos that he has taken over the years, and brought to life through art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visits across the UK with his young family often serve as excellent inspiration for his pieces. He was a finalist for the prestigious David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year in 2019, and displayed the beautiful ‘Curious Red Panda’ piece in the Mall Galleries, London.

User (UGC) Submitted

He enjoys undertaking private commissions, often beloved family pets, but on occasion trees and scenery that are a place of significance for those requesting the commission.

His style creates an accurate interpretation of the picture, with subjects immediately recognisable by their owners and handlers alike, capturing the personality of the individual.

The evening is free to LBAS members and £6 per person for non-members, payable at the door.

Why not join the Society ? Full details are on our website.