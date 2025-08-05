Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL to lead VJ Day Services

The Community of Leighton Linslade are invited to come together and remember.

As we move into August, it's time to come together once again as a Community and remember.

The 15th August marks the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan), officially marking the end of WW2.

In May we came together to remember and celebrate VE Day (Victory in Europe).

80 years ago, the country had no idea that after their May celebrations, the War would continue for a further 3 months...... Those 3 months saw some of the most horrific fighting to take place. It took the dropping of 2 atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to bring the War to an end. We should never forget the sacrifices made, including loss of lives........ to give us the freedom we now have. The world could have been a very different place to that which we have become accustomed too.

Here in Leighton Linslade we are inviting you to come together as a Community to remember and give thanks for those sacrifices.

The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. will be holding 2 Services on Friday 15th August.

Services 1: Linslade Memorial Gardens, Mentmore Road. 11am

A short service, to include; parade of Standard, prayer and wreath laying.

Service 2: Leighton Town War Memorial, Church Square. 7pm

A short service to include; parade of Standard, prayer and wreath laying.

Both services will be attended by The Town Mayor; Cllr David Bligh. Wreath laying will be led by Branch President; Cllr Mark Freeman. We will be joined by both Prebendary David and Father Bernard. A Trumpeter (RBL Band) will perform "Last Post/Reveille. Veterans of all 3 services will be present.

You are invited to come and join us at one or both of these services. There will be opportunities to lay poppies, place a cross in both gardens.

Then on Sunday 17th August our friends at Luton Brass Band will be joined by Fiona Harrison for a concert in Linslade Park (St Barnabas Church). 12.30 - 2.30pm.

So grab a picnic, bring a chair or blanket and join them for a great afternoon of music from the era.

Refreshments will be available from St Barnabas Church Hall

Luton Brass Band have chosen the Royal British Legion as their charity for this year.

We look forward to seeing you all as "We Remember"