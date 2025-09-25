Leighton Buzzard ‘Candlelight’ show to feature chart topping Blues singer

Chart topping Blues singer Trevor Babajack Steger to play 'Candlelight Session' in Leighton Buzzard

Trevor Babajack Steger, an award-winning singer-songwriter from Gloucestershire is performing a solo ‘Candlelight Blues’ session on Thursday 9th October at The Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard’s independent events venue.

Trevor, born in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, has sold-out shows across the UK and Europe, including Italy, Poland, Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany in recent years. He was awarded ‘UK Blues Acoustic Act of the Year’ in 2023. Instruments of choice include harmonica, National guitar, lap steel, and more, creating a sound that defies categorization – he has even crafted some of his guitars himself. When he sings, his growling vocals contain raw, ferocious energy in a unique and ‘difficult to categorise’ style. His music just demands to be experienced live as he shifts effortlessly from haunting and atmospheric to the gritty and foot-stomping.

Trevor’s latest album, 'SIX FOOT TEN', was released February 1st 2025 and topped the UK Blues charts. This was his fifth solo album and the first to reach the number 1 chart position and it was recorded on his narrowboat! He has also released three albums with ‘Babajack’ – a name that arose from his time working with the Shona people in Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe. In Shona custom the father takes his son's name, so Steger became known as 'Babajack' (the Father of Jack – quite logic when you think about it).

His music receives airplay on countless stations worldwide with Cerys Matthews on BBC Radio 2 championing him and Tom Robinson on BBC 6 playing it in the UK.

These Crooked Crow Bar ‘Candlelight Sessions’ are becoming popular, not only for the top musicians that perform, but also for the legendry cheeseboards that are available to accompany the wine or Pimms!

Tickets can be booked on The Crooked Crow Bar website at just £8 each (plus booking fee) at www.crookedcrowbar.com. Sessions are seated with tables and for over 18’s only.