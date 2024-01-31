Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair to return this February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fair takes place on Saturday 10th February at the Royal British Legion in Leighton Buzzard. It’s organised by Deer Spirit Events, and features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, and a wide range of psychic, tarot and other readers providing insights into past, present and future.

Organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2024."

The event is £1 entry and free for under 16s with an adult.