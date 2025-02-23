Leighton Buzzard’s The Crooked Crow Bar is back with a full calendar of events!

After a few weeks break in February to enable a few repair and cleaning jobs to be undertaken during what is generally a quiet month, the Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard’s own independent events venue, is back with comedy, drag, a Prodigy Tribute and a ‘hard rock’ band!

Events kick off on Wednesday night (26th) with the ever popular ‘Castle Comedy’ show which this month is scheduled to feature comedians Nick Page, Joe Sutherland and Kate Martin, hosted as always by Paul Revill. Nick Page was a TV Britain’s Got Talent Finalist and has had ITV1 and Palladium shows and was English Comedian of the Year runner up.

His unique rapid-fire delivery will leave you gasping for breath between the laughs! Joe Sutherland is the Greggs brand ambassador and has also been on ‘Eastenders’ recently. Kate Martin is a rising star with sharp wit, known for her bold and energetic performances.

Thursday 27th has the return of the often sold out Drag Nights – this time called ‘Me Back To The 80s!’ Combining the iconic decade of the 80s with lots of camp, comedy and chaos, get ready for a classic slice of British drag cabaret as we travel back in time!

Sweet Revenge rock The Crooked Crow - back again Saturday.

Friday 28th February has the return of the epic Prodigy and Keith Flint tribute ‘Flint Fire’. If you love songs like ‘Firestarter’, ‘Voodoo People’ and ‘No Good (Start The Dance)’ then this is a must show for you!

Saturday 1st March and a favourite for lovers of rock is back ‘Sweet Revenge’ with the brilliant Ross on vocals. The band will be playing all the usual favourites from their extensive play list including numbers from AC/DC, Nirvana, Velvet Revolver, Bon Jovi, Metallica, Linkin Park and much more! Entry is free for this event with the band on at around 9pm, but get there in good time as once it’s full - it’s full!

Tickets for events can be obtained on The Crooked Crow Bar website: https://www.crookedcrowbar.com – the site also has more information and any updates.