Leighton market event for families

Come along to our next Market event for families on Tuesday 28th May from 10am to 2pm. Just pop down to our stall on the High Street and join the half-term fun.

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this May Half-term holiday, bring the family down to our next Children’s Trail Market Event. This month we’re excited to welcome The Animal Edge Mobile Farm! You can meet these furry farmyard friends from 10.30am to 12.30pm, so get there early to ensure you don’t miss out!

From there you can move on to our ‘Grow a Garden’ table and help us to make our town a green and beautiful place, by planting your own vegetable or flower seeds! We’ll bring the compost, pots and seeds and you can bring your little green fingers.

There will also be a Colour Trail for you to try. Just pick up a trail sheet and pack of crayons from our stall and see if you can find all 6 colourful nature pictures hidden on the High Street. A little reward for everyone who completes the trail!

You can also get your face painted for FREE by our two expert face painters, as well as join the colourful craft table to get creative with card, colouring pens and stickers!

And remember, you can always pick up a Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail map and pencil from our stall, to try during the holidays.