LLTC are delighted to offer you a packed full weekend of events and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A packed full weekend of events and entertainment, featuring our very first Pride event and the return of the beloved annual Big Lunch!

Saturday 1st June: Pride Event Extravaganza

Join us on Saturday for an unforgettable celebration at our inaugural Pride event! The festivities kick off with a Pride-themed Charter Market with family-friendly craft and storytelling activities. As the day progresses, get ready for an entertainment extravaganza starting at 5pm. The evening will feature performances by local community groups, musicians, and the sensational 'Steptacular,' a tribute act to 'Steps.' The night will culminate with our fabulous headlining act, 'Queenz,' performing pop classics for all to enjoy. The event also includes a variety of stalls, street theatre, and an array of food and drink options.

Sunday 2nd June: The Big Lunch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LB Pride

On Sunday, June 2nd, join us from 11am to 4pm for the return of the Big Lunch. This beloved annual event will showcase 35 food stalls offering culinary delights from around the world, including Mexican, German, Brazilian, Ghanaian, Indian, Spanish, Sri Lankan, South African, Lebanese, European, and American cuisines, as well as vegan options. There’s something for everyone! Children will be entertained with craft activities, and the whole family will enjoy the vibrant street theatre and music from Grupo Carnival, a Brazilian Samba band, and The Oomparty Band, creating an international party atmosphere.

Quote from LLTC Leader, Cllr Carnell:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad