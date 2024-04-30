Local Creative Community create a buzz around town

Local creative community Creativebuzz are hosting a makers market on Leighton Buzzard High Street Saturday 11th May showcasing what Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding areas has to offer on their doorstep!
By Nicola ClarkContributor
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Makers market - 11th May hosted by creativebuzz (a social collective of local creatives)

We’d love you to pop down and see us at our local makers market hosted by creativebuzz on the 11th May from 8:30am - 3pm Leighton Buzzard town centre at the bottom of the high street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Discover an exciting array of local talent including origami, bookbinding, illustration, textiles, lettering artists, prints, cards, framing, ceramics and more! Whether you’re looking for local handmade fantastic gifts, something for your home, a muralist or local wedding inspiration… we have it all! We even have live demonstrations from locals Rachael Presky (illustrator) and Sylviesigns (signwriting)

Most Popular
Local Creative Community create a buzz around townLocal Creative Community create a buzz around town
Local Creative Community create a buzz around town

Including live music shows from a few of our group members lead by local creative coach and singer Tommy Ludgate and shows from The Leighton Buzzard Rock choir.

The Work Shop @ Happydashery will also be showcasing the workshops they have to offer in store on the day!

Who are creativebuzz? We are a friendly community of 400+ like-minded creatives in and around the local area, set up during lockdown to bring people together. We are now making it our mission to bring more creative talent together, create collaborations and give each other support whilst making the town a more creative and fun place to live, work and play.