Makers market - 11th May hosted by creativebuzz (a social collective of local creatives)

We’d love you to pop down and see us at our local makers market hosted by creativebuzz on the 11th May from 8:30am - 3pm Leighton Buzzard town centre at the bottom of the high street.

Discover an exciting array of local talent including origami, bookbinding, illustration, textiles, lettering artists, prints, cards, framing, ceramics and more! Whether you’re looking for local handmade fantastic gifts, something for your home, a muralist or local wedding inspiration… we have it all! We even have live demonstrations from locals Rachael Presky (illustrator) and Sylviesigns (signwriting)

Local Creative Community create a buzz around town

Including live music shows from a few of our group members lead by local creative coach and singer Tommy Ludgate and shows from The Leighton Buzzard Rock choir.

The Work Shop @ Happydashery will also be showcasing the workshops they have to offer in store on the day!