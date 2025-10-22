Local farm park conjures up some natural magic this spooky season.

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park is once again summoning young witches and wizards to its much-loved Hogshaw School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, returning this half term for its third enchanting year.

Firmly established as one of the most popular events in the farm’s calendar, this immersive experience celebrates the natural magic of the spooky season and the fascinating creatures that inspire it.

From 25 – 31 October, families can explore the magical side of nature with a programme of hands-on activities. Alongside farm and wildlife favourites, such as goats and guinea pigs, guests can meet some of Hogshaw Farm’s more unusual residents, from majestic birds of prey to giant snails and curious insects. Families can also follow a Wizard themed trail to discover their spirit animals.

All of the farm’s Halloween half term activities are inspired by the natural world. Head to your potions class to create magical brews using natural ingredients, or visit the unique walled pumpkin patch to pick a free pumpkin to decorate and take home!

Everyone knows Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park is all about conservation, and what’s more rare than their extra-special visitor - a baby dragon, said to be one of the rarest creatures in existence. You’ll get the chance to hear all about its story, as well as how to care for wildlife (even if it’s the magical kind)!

All themed activities and encounters are included in the admission price, offering families an unforgettable and affordable day out.

Katherine Preston, from Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park said: “We’re so excited to bring our Wizard School back this half-term holiday! It’s a great chance to bring the magic of nature to life for adults and kids alike.

“Our School of Witchcraft & Wizardry event is a chance for families to have lots of fun connecting with the natural world, while discovering that the real magic of the world lies in our native wildlife and local landscape.”

For more info, please visit: https://hogshawfarm.co.uk/events/halloween-day-out-wizard-school/