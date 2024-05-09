Mead Open Farm presents Adult Farm Nights: the utimate night out for grown-ups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adult Farm Nights invite grown-ups to indulge in the farm's magical atmosphere while partaking in a range of exhilarating activities tailored exclusively for an adult audience. This innovative event series aims to unite like-minded individuals seeking an extraordinary night out with friends, a unique date night experience, or an opportunity to rediscover their inner child

Immersed in the charm of Adult Farm Nights, visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of captivating activities and experiences.

Here are just a few highlights to anticipate:

Farmyard Fun: Embark on twilight animal feeding sessions and explore the farm's sprawling facilities, filled with adorable farm creatures.

Adults enjoying the jumping pillows

Thrilling Adventures: Enjoy a plethora of indoor and outdoor play options, including exhilarating Go Karts, a challenging Crazy Golf course, bouncing pillows, and much more.

Delectable Dining: Delight in a mouth-watering array of culinary delights, included in the ticket price, along with a refreshing arrival drink. The fully stocked bar ensures no craving goes unfulfilled.