Mead Open Farm presents Adult Farm Nights: the utimate night out for grown-ups
and live on Freeview channel 276
Immersed in the charm of Adult Farm Nights, visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of captivating activities and experiences.
Here are just a few highlights to anticipate:
Farmyard Fun: Embark on twilight animal feeding sessions and explore the farm's sprawling facilities, filled with adorable farm creatures.
Thrilling Adventures: Enjoy a plethora of indoor and outdoor play options, including exhilarating Go Karts, a challenging Crazy Golf course, bouncing pillows, and much more.
Delectable Dining: Delight in a mouth-watering array of culinary delights, included in the ticket price, along with a refreshing arrival drink. The fully stocked bar ensures no craving goes unfulfilled.
We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back Adult Farm Nights at Mead Open Farm," exclaimed Matt Heast, Owner of Mead Open Farm. "Our aim is to offer adults a unique opportunity to experience the farm in a whole new light. Whether you're an animal lover, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking an extraordinary night out, Adult Farm Nights provide the perfect blend of entertainment, relaxation, and pure enjoyment