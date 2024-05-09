Mead Open Farm presents Adult Farm Nights: the utimate night out for grown-ups

By Ed HopkinsContributor
Published 9th May 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Adult Farm Nights invite grown-ups to indulge in the farm's magical atmosphere while partaking in a range of exhilarating activities tailored exclusively for an adult audience. This innovative event series aims to unite like-minded individuals seeking an extraordinary night out with friends, a unique date night experience, or an opportunity to rediscover their inner child

Immersed in the charm of Adult Farm Nights, visitors will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of captivating activities and experiences.

Here are just a few highlights to anticipate:

Farmyard Fun: Embark on twilight animal feeding sessions and explore the farm's sprawling facilities, filled with adorable farm creatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adults enjoying the jumping pillowsAdults enjoying the jumping pillows
Adults enjoying the jumping pillows
Most Popular

Thrilling Adventures: Enjoy a plethora of indoor and outdoor play options, including exhilarating Go Karts, a challenging Crazy Golf course, bouncing pillows, and much more.

Delectable Dining: Delight in a mouth-watering array of culinary delights, included in the ticket price, along with a refreshing arrival drink. The fully stocked bar ensures no craving goes unfulfilled.

We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back Adult Farm Nights at Mead Open Farm," exclaimed Matt Heast, Owner of Mead Open Farm. "Our aim is to offer adults a unique opportunity to experience the farm in a whole new light. Whether you're an animal lover, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking an extraordinary night out, Adult Farm Nights provide the perfect blend of entertainment, relaxation, and pure enjoyment