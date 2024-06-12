Midnight Walk under starters orders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Midnight Walk takes place on Saturday 22nd June at Roman Park Hall, Aylesbury and is organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

This enjoyable fundraising event is back by popular demand to celebrate the Hospice’s 35th anniversary. Now, with the event under two weeks away, excitement is growing as more walkers sign up to take part and raise money for hospice care.

The Walk is designed for friends and family to get together and celebrate the lives of loved ones and to show appreciation for the Hospice which has provided 35 years of care for those with life-limiting illnesses in Buckinghamshire. Participants will light up the streets of Aylesbury in colourful lights and clothing, creating a vibrant and joyful atmosphere.

“Thousands of people have taken part in our Midnight Walk over the years and it’s an occasion that many hold close to their heart,” shared Lyn Denham, FNHC Community & Events Fundraising Manager.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Nurses Wear Midnight Walk Light-Up Bunny Ears

“This event is one of our largest fundraisers for the Hospice and this year we hope to raise £30,000 to help enable it to continue to provide vital hospice care for local families and patients.”

The Midnight Walk is one of the Charity’s ‘traditional’ events and has taken place numerous times since its inception in 2010. It is either a 5 or 10-mile route and participants will receive free FNHC pink t-shirts and light-up bunny ears will be available to purchase to add to the festivities.

Walkers can also design their own remembrance lanterns which will then be assembled during the walk to form a powerful and beautiful display honouring loved ones. Upon their return, they will be greeted by a sea of lanterns, a poignant method of reflection and remembrance.

It’s not too late to sign up. For more information and tickets, please visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/midnightwalk24