Never say never

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five local artists in their mature years are now re-inventing themselves through their art. Yes, that’s right! They never gave up on creativity. The corporate world has been left behind. Finally, these students are getting a voice, and they are exploring self-identity through materiality. Madam Mayor of Dunstable will be opening this show in support of our artists.

Thought you’d never have an art career…

Think again!

‘The ID Initiative’ shows you what you can do with a variety of materials to be creative and ‘say’ something. The exhibition features art installations, video performance, assemblage and mixed media. Wax has been melted, moulded and cracked (Graham Vowles). Engine oil has been poured and transposed onto canvas (Graham Neill), the humble box has become a metaphor for self-identity (Lorraine Le- Brun) and graffiti branded on trees has been appropriated into art (Roz Kearey). Pigment has been ground from foodstuffs and used as paint (Gill Rohan-Wild) and the human body has been mediated through real time video technologies (Dr Lorna Moore). The exhibition invites participants to explore self-identity through the artworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'House' by Lorna Moore

Lorna developed the Fine Art course for those individuals who always wanted to go to art school but never got there. After a long service in the sciences, engineering and various corporations this is what some students had to say about returning to their passion later in life:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I was the Director of Global learning, Development and Performance for a large retail organisation. The course has helped me to develop my creativity and increased my confidence to exhibit alongside likeminded students’ Lorraine Lebrun.

‘I am a retired Chartered Civil Engineer. The art tutorials have inspired me to play and explore new concepts with like minded creative people’ Graham Vowles

‘I am a Visitor Service Assistant working in the countryside. This course is helping me to express myself artistically and providing me with fascinating concepts and ideas to contemplate’. Roz Kearey.

It’s never too late to begin a remarkable creative journey no matter what your age. These students have found new and innovative ways to express themselves through visual language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna feels passionate about encouraging anyone to engage in creative activity. She is an advocate of learning later in life. Lorna states, ‘It upsets me to hear people saying they are too old to do art’ or ‘well, I’ve had my time’ ‘I wish I did it earlier in my life’. What people don’t understand is the positive impact creativity has on the mind and body. Every day is a school day for Lorna. Learning something new every day is what keeps us growing. Lorna says, ‘It doesn’t matter what you do…as long as you are expressing something’…’its not about the product but the process’. Lorna went into education late in life. She was born in Liverpool and left school with no qualifications. At 50 she gained her PhD. Now that is something!

Come along to the private view on Friday 20th September from 6.30 – 8.30pm Bellows Mill, Eaton Bray. LU6 1QZ and be inspired.

The Fine Art course begins again in October. Each term Lorna begins with an art brief along with 6 group tutorials. She also runs a 12-week art course both face to face and online on a Wednesday. If you would like to get involved contact Lorna.

Private view Friday 20th September from 6.30 – 8.30pm Bellows Mill, Eaton Bray. LU6 1QZ

Exhibition opening days/times Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September 11am – 3pm.