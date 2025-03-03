New Leighton Buzzard Art Society exhibition from 11th March 2025

Liz with one of her exhibits.

You may recognise some of the artworks on show at Leighton Buzzard Library’s new gallery in March; entitled ‘Rooted: a Journey through the Trees’, the display showcases local scenes and nature.

It’s the first duo exhibition arranged by Leighton Buzzard Art Society in this new space, and it features the work of artists Liz Judd and Sarah Cripps. Do come and have a look if you can!

Liz says: ‘Sarah and I have different styles but similar ideas behind our art. We’ve been working together to give different perspectives on the local landscape, and we’ve really enjoyed collaborating. The exhibition is themed around trees and emotion, and locally-inspired, so we chose the title 'Rooted'.’

Sarah tells us: ‘My work usually focuses on portraits because I love exploring people’s emotions and identities. So for this exhibition I looked at trees as metaphors for portraiture. I wanted to show qualities and narratives that we can respond to: joy, resilience, youth, community… the trees are a way of exploring empathy, home, place, mindfulness and growth. It’s been fantastic working with Liz to bring our complementary styles together: we usually work on different subject matter, media and scale, so this has been an exciting journey for me.’

A picture by Sarah Cripps

Liz and Sarah’s work will be on display on the second floor of the library building from 11th March to 12th April and you can see it whenever the theatre is open for shows. The gallery is a new venture by Leighton Buzzard Library and Leighton Buzzard Art Society. All work is for sale so if you like a painting you may even want to take it home!

To see more of Liz and Sarah’s work, please visit www.LJArtwork54.com and www.sarahcrippsart.com.