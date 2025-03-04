Record fair - A collectors delight

The buzz of the fair on Sunday
The first record fair of 2025 is a delight for record collectors.

The first Leighton Buzzard record fair of 2025 at Leighton Buzzard Cricket Club on Sunday was a great success. Making Leighton Buzzard the destination for record collectors from far and wide.

'There was a great buzz in the room right from the start of the day. I'm pleased after 8 years of doing the fair it's still as popular as ever'

The next fair will be held on Sunday 1st June at the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company with Beer Food and Music. ' The summer and autumn fair are more of a social event with food, drink and music. People can sit around and meet like minded record collectors'

said organiser Dan Taylor

To keep updated on the fair you can follow Peppermintstore Records on Facebook and Instagram

