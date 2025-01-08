Rotary revive Brains of Leighton Linslade Quiz
Reviving the much loved Brains of Leighton Linslade Quiz has been a Rotary ambition for some time so it's exciting to be able to announce that on February 24th - it's back!
Rotary spokesperson Pascale Searle said
"After a short break recovering from Covid, once again, the Rotary Club of Leighton and Linslade will be holding its "The Brains of Leighton Linslade Charity Quiz" at Cedars School, Monday 24th of February, 7pm.
"This will be the 19th year that the Rotary Club has held its quiz in aid of a local charity. This year, we will be raising funds for Reclaim Life and particularly their work with young people. Reclaim Life, based in Bridge Street, Leighton Buzzard, offers life therapy sessions to those dealing with mental and emotional distress".
Each team consists of four participants and the cost is £15/person which also includes a warm meal.
For more information and an entry form, please go to https://leightonlinsladerotary.com/brains-of-leighton-linslade/ or email [email protected]