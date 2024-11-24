Santa is coming to town

Santa and his sleigh

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade are delighted to confirm that negotiations have gone exceptionally well, and Santa has once again agreed to visit the streets of Leighton Linslade during December

Santa will start visiting the streets of the town with his Rotary Elves on Wednesday 4th December. He has also agreed to spend some time at Morrisons and Tesco the weekend before Christmas and of course he absolutely loves the Christmas Eve Carols in the High St and will be attending before embarking on his worldwide journey to bring joy and happiness.

Santa’ s Provisional timetable can be found by following the Santa Maps link mkhatters.wixsite.com/santamaps but please bear in mind his Rotary Elves may need to make last minute changes if the reindeer become poorly, or weather affects the sleigh. Merry Christmas!

A Rotary spokesman said: "The very best way to ensure you see Santa is to follow him on the Santa tracker which is embedded in the link to the Santa route maps.

"Santa loves his trips to Leighton Linslade and he is thrilled to see all his friends throughout December and to give everyone a special wave particularly as he departs on his worldwide tour on Christmas Eve"