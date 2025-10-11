Soulbury fireworks evening with reduced noise fireworks

Soulbury Fireworks!

Soulbury will be holding their very popular fireworks evening with reduced noise fireworks. The event starts at 6pm with bonfire at 7pm followed by fireworks at 7.15pm. A BBQ and Bar will be there so everyone can have a fabulous evening!

Soulbury has been holding their fireworks evening for the past few years and it has proved incredibly popular not only with villagers but for surrounding villages who do not hold their own firework evening. Children under 16 go free and tickets bought only are £8 per person and £10 on the night.