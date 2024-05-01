St Leonard's May Fayre
A fun afternoon
Starting at 1pm, and with free entry, St Leonard's May Fayre in Heath and Reach on 18th May will once again provide an afternoon of delight including the ever popular fun dog show.
All the usual games and attractions will be on offer along with the chance to give your teddy bear the ride of it's life as it descends down the zip wire from the church tower!
You can have your face painted, the tombola drum will be rolling and stalls will include plants and delicious cakes.
There will be a grand draw and a barrow of booze is to be raffled. Refreshments will be available all afternoon including snacks hot from the barbecue.
Look for the signs in Leighton Road (LU7 0AA). More information can be obtained from Nicole Waldock on 07599 954744