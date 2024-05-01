Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Starting at 1pm, and with free entry, St Leonard's May Fayre in Heath and Reach on 18th May will once again provide an afternoon of delight including the ever popular fun dog show.

All the usual games and attractions will be on offer along with the chance to give your teddy bear the ride of it's life as it descends down the zip wire from the church tower!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can have your face painted, the tombola drum will be rolling and stalls will include plants and delicious cakes.

Tombola ready, a scene from last years Fayre

There will be a grand draw and a barrow of booze is to be raffled. Refreshments will be available all afternoon including snacks hot from the barbecue.