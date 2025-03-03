Stewkley’s rising star: Willow to perform with English Youth Ballet

At just nine years old, Willow Ward from Stewkley is proving that hard work and dedication can lead to incredible opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willow is making waves in both disciplines of ballet and kickboxing. Now, she is set to take the stage with the English Youth Ballet (EYB), performing in Cinderella in Hollywood at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 14 – 15 March.

Willow trains in ballet at Amy’s Dance Academy. Her commitment and talent led to her selection for the English Youth Ballet, a prestigious opportunity that she describes as both exciting and nerve-wracking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was so happy when I realised that I had been selected for EYB! It was so nerve-wracking standing on the stage and waiting to hear if my number was called. I couldn’t believe it when I got through! I really appreciate the opportunity as I know there are lots of children who would love to be in my spot."

Willow - the kickboxing ballerina!

This production of Cinderella in Hollywood promises a dazzling performance, blending classical ballet with the glamour and magic of Hollywood’s golden era. It’s a must-see for dance lovers and families alike.

In addition to her ballet training, Willow is also a dedicated martial artist. She trains at Temple Martial Arts, where she has worked her way up through the ranks, earning her 3rd Dan Black Belt in junior kickboxing. While ballet and kickboxing may seem worlds apart, Willow sees surprising similarities between the two.

"Although they seem like very different sports, they are similar because I have to work so hard at both. Kickboxing needs lots of control, just like ballet. You have to have a strong body and lots of determination to be a ballerina and a kickboxer! You also have to get your legs up high in both!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willow’s weekly schedule is packed with training sessions for both ballet and kickboxing, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Willow with her kickboxing gloves in the ballet studio

"My week is really busy, but I love it! I train 1-2 times a week in kickboxing and have also taken my junior leaders award, so I can help the coaches teach the younger classes if they need help. I feel so at home at the ballet studio—it’s such a happy place to be, so going 3 times a week feels great! I have to have my bags packed and my snacks at the ready!"

Her dedication to both disciplines shows incredible commitment for someone so young. Whether perfecting her pirouettes or mastering powerful kicks, Willow approaches every challenge with enthusiasm and determination.

With such a promising start, what does the future hold for this talented young performer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope that ballet and kickboxing are always a part of my life because I love them so much. I have always wanted to be a ballerina, a kickboxer, or even an architect like my dad!"

For now, Willow is focused on her upcoming English Youth Ballet performance, where she will take the stage alongside other talented young dancers.

Don’t Miss Willow in Cinderella in Hollywood from 14 - 15 March at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Book now at: www.atgtickets.com/shows/english-youth-ballet-cinderella-in-hollywood/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/