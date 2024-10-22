Review: An Officer and a Gentleman bring '80s love to Milton Keynes Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who says romance is dead? It certainly wasn’t at Milton Keynes Theatre last night when An Officer and a Gentlemen showed there’s plenty of life left in a good old-fashioned love story if it’s done right.

Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, it tells the story of Zack Mayo, an American Navy Officer candidate who is beginning his training.

Gere’s role of Zack is played by Luke Baker who, along with the rest of the recruits, is put through his paces by Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (the fabulous Jamal Crawford).

This is one mean guy. He warns everyone how only the strong will make it and uses insults and bullying tactics to see how many will have the nerve to last the course.

Georgia Lennon as Paula Pokrifki and Luke Baker as Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentleman. (Image: Marc Brenner)

He doesn’t get much opportunity to show off his vocal talents, but Jamal is completely believable as the heartless Foley and was one of the main stars of the production.

Mockingly compared to Elvis by Foley for his slick hair upon his arrival, Zack soon has a buzz cut and Blaze of Glory gives us the first demonstration that our leading male’s voice was going to hit the mark.

Foley warns his recruits that the local factory girls will just want to hook up with an officer for their passport to a better life. It’s a warning you just know is going to be ignored as Zack pairs off with Paula (Georgia Lennon), while his buddy Sid (Paul French) hooks up with Lynette (Sinead Long).

This musical is packed with many well-known hits and the factory girls collectively nailed it – both when we first meet them with This Is A Man’s World, and later with Up Where We Belong. The leading ladies individually were also very impressive, but I thought Sinead as Lynette just edged it – her version of Madonna’s Material Girl started off slow paced and built up brilliantly.

There were one or two songs that I felt didn’t quite hit the heights, indeed the opener for act two, Livin’ On A Prayer, felt a bit underwhelming as the bulk of the cast joined in with a karoake in a bar scenario.

But with so many 80s classics on the playlist there were far more hits than misses and the show definitely grew on me as the evening progressed.

There was a sprinkle of comedy, such as Sid speaking like an aggressive Sergeant to chat up a girl, an awkward dinner for Zack with Paula’s parents, and the graduation scene for the successful officers where Foley lets his guard down to offer the slightest hint of a smirk​.

There were plenty of emotional moments too. The relationship between Zack and his dad, Seegar making it over the obstacle course to keep her dream of becoming an officer alive (to the soundtrack of When The Going Gets Tough), and, heartbreakingly, when an anguished Sid hits rock bottom.

The moments where Foley goads Zack were also memorable – Luke Baker must be a regular gym-goer to be able to maintain around 30 high speed press-ups as the dialogue plays out. And watch out for a dramatic and brilliantly choreographed fight scene between the pair.

The show, of course, built up to the romantic conclusion we all knew was coming, which got the audience on their feet and whooping with approval.

