Traditional Jamaican Ska band back at The Crooked Crow Bar
Formed in London about 15 years ago, the Estimators are a vibrant traditional Jamaican ska band. Their aim - to take you back to the sounds of Kingston, Jamaica in 1962 and they definitely succeed with a seemingly endless string of classic ska tunes from that era. The eight strong band includes Nat on lead vocals and Robin on ‘toasting vocals’ (or to you and I, the brilliant backing sounds man), accompanied by tenor saxophone, guitar, keyboards, bass, trombone and drums, this all adding up to a memorable rich sound.
The boys have shared stages with The Skatalites, Stranger Cole, The Pioneers to name a few and many other legends of Ska and Reggae over the years. The set lists are likely to contain 'Simmer Down', 'Jessie James Rides Again', 'Dance Cleopatria', 'James Bond' and many many more.
The band says : "We love to play pure unadulterated traditional Jamaican Ska. We are not happy until we get everyone around skanking and jumping, then we really get going: we just love it and you will love it!" At times it’s difficult to separate the band from the audience as they join in mingling with the dancing on the floor, instruments included!
Tickets for The Estimators can be obtained from The Crooked Crow Bar website - https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/ - the band will come on stage at around 9pm.
Also on this week at the Crooked Crow Bar is the ‘Big Fat Quiz of The Crow’ at 8pm on Wednesday 9th (teams of up to 6, £1 per person, rubbish prizes!) and on Saturday 12th, Classic Rock belters from Black Rose Society from 9pm (with ‘happy hour’ 8pm – 9pm – free entry to this gig).
