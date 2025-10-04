Vocal and musical evening with The Dent Twins

An Evening With The Dent Twins - one night only - 15th November 2025.

Join 'An Evening With The Dent Twins' on Saturday the 15th of November 2025 between 7pm – 9pm as they perform for one night only at Shifnal Village Hall on Aston Street, Shifnal, TF11 8DW.

This vocal and musical duo, originally from Burton-On-Trent, will be offering a spectacular foot-tapping evening of music, singing and entertainment that is sure to brighten up your winter evening.

Expect a range of songs and performances from these talented identical brothers which will take you on a wonderful adventure through music.

Tickets are only £10 for this 2 hour twin-tastic extravaganza!

Book your tickets via: www.JDMagic.co.uk/tour

Shifnal Village Hall is located in the centre of the town, to the right of Aston Street Car Park and benefits from adjacent free parking. Not driving? The venue has a fully licensed bar!

The building is approved for disabled use with disabled toilets, good wheelchair access and designated parking. Baby changing facilities are also available.

Hope to see you all there!

