Wellbeing on the Bandstand: Activities for body and mind

The Bandstand in Parson's Close Recreation Ground

This summer, Leighton-Linslade’s beautiful Bandstand becomes a destination for feel-good, free fitness and wellbeing activities – open to all at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground. There’s no need to book – just turn up, take part, and enjoy the outdoor activity.

Whether you’re looking to stretch and relax, get moving, or simply enjoy live music in the sunshine, there’s something for everyone:

Yoga on the Bandstand

Saturdays at 9:45am | 26 July – 30 August

Start your weekend with a calming outdoor yoga session. Beginners welcome – just bring a mat and breathe.

Tai Chi in the Park

Saturdays at 2:00pm | 19 July – 30 August

Feel restored with gentle movement and mindfulness under the trees – perfect for all ages and abilities.

Lark in the Park – Social Dancing

Drop-in sessions: 11am–1pm on 26 July, 30 August & 20 September

Grab a partner or come solo – dance, smile and socialise in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Junior Park Run

Every Sunday at 9:00am

A fun 2K run for children aged 4–14 – a great way to start the day and build healthy habits.

Bandstand Concerts

Every Sunday at 3:00pm

Enjoy live music in the park – a perfect way to unwind with family, friends, and a picnic.

Make the most of the sunshine, fresh air and community spirit this summer.

All activities are completely free and designed to boost your wellbeing.

Find out more on the LLTC What’s On page: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/council_events/