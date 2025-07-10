Wellbeing on the Bandstand: Activities for body and mind
Whether you’re looking to stretch and relax, get moving, or simply enjoy live music in the sunshine, there’s something for everyone:
Yoga on the Bandstand
Saturdays at 9:45am | 26 July – 30 August
Start your weekend with a calming outdoor yoga session. Beginners welcome – just bring a mat and breathe.
Tai Chi in the Park
Saturdays at 2:00pm | 19 July – 30 August
Feel restored with gentle movement and mindfulness under the trees – perfect for all ages and abilities.
Lark in the Park – Social Dancing
Drop-in sessions: 11am–1pm on 26 July, 30 August & 20 September
Grab a partner or come solo – dance, smile and socialise in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Junior Park Run
Every Sunday at 9:00am
A fun 2K run for children aged 4–14 – a great way to start the day and build healthy habits.
Bandstand Concerts
Every Sunday at 3:00pm
Enjoy live music in the park – a perfect way to unwind with family, friends, and a picnic.
Make the most of the sunshine, fresh air and community spirit this summer.
All activities are completely free and designed to boost your wellbeing.
Find out more on the LLTC What’s On page: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/council_events/