Aldi has announced that is looking to hire 130 new employees in Bedfordshire, including at its Leighton Buzzard, Luton and Dunstable stores.

In what it calls "a welcome boost to the local economy", the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its supermarkets across the region.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store assistants and caretakers, all the way up to deputy manager roles, with the company planning to hire between now and the end of the year.

Aldi is hiring. Image: Aldi.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

"We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Bedfordshire to become a part of our success.”

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.

It has also announced a second pay increase this year for its store colleagues, maintaining its position as "the UK’s best-paying supermarket".

From September, the company states that store colleagues at Aldi will earn "an industry-leading" minimum hourly rate of £10.50 nationally, and £11.95 inside the M25, with paid breaks included.